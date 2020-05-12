All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3

835 E 80th St · (888) 968-6933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Chatham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

835 E 80th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice renovated unit, close to all amenities, parks, schools, churches and transportation. Well maintained building with maintenance janitor on site.
Small studio unit, completely renovated, with appliance (stove and fridge).
Property consists of one, three story, apartment building, with 12 units, comprising of 6 one bedroom, and 6 two bedroom. The structure built in 1924, has been well maintained, with regular improvements. Hundred percent of window have been replaced, all units have been updated, with hardwood floor, kitchens and bathrooms. Building converted to electric tenant paid heating and cooking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have any available units?
835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have?
Some of 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 currently offering any rent specials?
835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 pet-friendly?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 offer parking?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 does not offer parking.
Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have a pool?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 does not have a pool.
Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have accessible units?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 835-837, E. 80th Street - 835-3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity