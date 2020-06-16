All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:45 PM

832 South Wells Street

832 South Wells Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1818746
Location

832 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60607
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 839-308 · Avail. now

$2,927

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
Two Bedroom in South Loop
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Wells Place. Our unparalleled location in Chicago's South Loop, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you a unique, sophisticated lifestyle. Homes feature bamboo flooring, elegant finishes, in-unit washer/dryer, a rooftop patio and private outdoor spaces to entertain. Stop by today for a tour.

Amenities:
Elevator, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 South Wells Street have any available units?
832 South Wells Street has a unit available for $2,927 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 South Wells Street have?
Some of 832 South Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 South Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
832 South Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 South Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 South Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 832 South Wells Street offer parking?
No, 832 South Wells Street does not offer parking.
Does 832 South Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 South Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 South Wells Street have a pool?
No, 832 South Wells Street does not have a pool.
Does 832 South Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 832 South Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 832 South Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 South Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
