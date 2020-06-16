832 South Wells Street

Amenities
Two Bedroom in South Loop
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Wells Place. Our unparalleled location in Chicago's South Loop, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you a unique, sophisticated lifestyle. Homes feature bamboo flooring, elegant finishes, in-unit washer/dryer, a rooftop patio and private outdoor spaces to entertain. Stop by today for a tour.
Amenities:
Elevator, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher
Contact us to schedule a showing.