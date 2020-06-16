832 South Wells Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage

Two Bedroom in South Loop

Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Wells Place. Our unparalleled location in Chicago's South Loop, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you a unique, sophisticated lifestyle. Homes feature bamboo flooring, elegant finishes, in-unit washer/dryer, a rooftop patio and private outdoor spaces to entertain. Stop by today for a tour.



Amenities:

Elevator, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher

Contact us to schedule a showing.