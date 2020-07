Amenities

Available 8/1. Premier Lakeview location! Large 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex in coach house. All bedrooms could accommodate a king size bed with great closet space. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, stainless appliances and private outdoor deck. Separate living room and dining room. Main floor bedroom ensuite and 2 bedrooms on lower floor with shared full bath. Newer carpet in bedrooms and paint thru out. Coin Laundry in front building. Great location near lake, Belmont train station and night life. Easy street parking and rental options nearby. Short term optional. Pets OK. No security deposit. Rent includes water and trash. Move in fee $300 per person. Pet fee $300. Application fee $65 per person.