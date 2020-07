Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathroom. Three bedrooms will accommodate a queen bed and 1 will accommodate a twin bed. Garage parking space and laundry available. A fenced yard for your enjoyment. There is a grocery store across the street, an elementary school half a block away and is 2 blocks from Russell Square Park. Bus stop is on the corner and Metra train is a block away. Subsidies/Voucher holders are welcomed.