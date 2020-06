Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

This apartment is on a quiet tree lined street in between East Lakeview and Wrigleyville. It's a short walk to Wrigley Field, the red line, buses, nightlife, plenty of restaurants and retail. Whole Foods, Jewel are both nearby. Addison Red/Brown/Purple line less than a 5 minute walk.This large one bed features wood floors, good natural light, good closet space, and is pet friendly. The kitchen and bathroom are both renovated and feature good storage space. Beal2569