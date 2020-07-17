All apartments in Chicago
8148 S Marshfield Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

8148 S Marshfield Ave

8148 South Marshfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8148 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LUXURY LIFESTYLE 2 BEDROOM IN AUBURN GRESHAM - Property Id: 279362

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM.
This gorgeous unit has been totally rehabbed & features:
-hardwood floors throughout
-Separate living & dining rooms
-modern black appliances
-washer & dryer hook-ups
-lots of storage & so much more!
*CHA welcome*
This gem won't last long! Don't miss your chance.

***************Applicant Requirements************:
*525+ credit score
*Earn 2x rent minimum household income
*No evictions/No bankruptcies

For ALL inquiries or to SEE a VIRTUAL TOUR:
Please CALL or TEXT (312) 566-7140 Ms. Rose or email: arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com
*APPLY IN PERSON!*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279362
Property Id 279362

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have any available units?
8148 S Marshfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8148 S Marshfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8148 S Marshfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8148 S Marshfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave offer parking?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have a pool?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8148 S Marshfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8148 S Marshfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
