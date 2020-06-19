All apartments in Chicago
8021 South Phillips Avenue

8021 South Phillips Avenue · (708) 518-6823
Location

8021 South Phillips Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
They don't make them like this anymore an apartment that lives like a condo. This spacious 1500 sq.ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom has tons of natural sunlight! This 3rd Floor Unit is NOW available for rent, so don't wait to schedule your showing. Off-street parking is available and included in rent. No pets, but smoking is allowed in the unit, but not in the common areas of the building. All applicants are subject to a full credit/background check. No previous evictions, bankruptcy, or credit score beneath 570 will be allowed. 3 months pay stubs, 3 months bank statements are required. Market Paying tenants only. No Section 8 vouchers will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have any available units?
8021 South Phillips Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8021 South Phillips Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8021 South Phillips Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 South Phillips Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have a pool?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 South Phillips Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 South Phillips Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
