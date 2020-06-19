8021 South Phillips Avenue

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

They don't make them like this anymore an apartment that lives like a condo. This spacious 1500 sq.ft. 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom has tons of natural sunlight! This 3rd Floor Unit is NOW available for rent, so don't wait to schedule your showing. Off-street parking is available and included in rent. No pets, but smoking is allowed in the unit, but not in the common areas of the building. All applicants are subject to a full credit/background check. No previous evictions, bankruptcy, or credit score beneath 570 will be allowed. 3 months pay stubs, 3 months bank statements are required. Market Paying tenants only. No Section 8 vouchers will be accepted.