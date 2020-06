77 East WALTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage valet service

LIVE IN THE RESIDENCES OF 900 N. MICHIGAN AVE ON THE MAGNIFICENT MILE. THIS ELEGANT 3BR, 3.1BTH, 3550SF CONDO FEAT'S SPACIOUS RMS, 10FT CEILINGS, FLR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS W/ EXTRAORDINARY LAKE & CITY VIEWS AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART SNAIDERO KITCHEN W/ TOP-OF-THE-LINE APPL'S. THIS HOME IS IDEAL FOR CASUAL & FORMAL ENTERTAINING. THE 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ALL HAVE EN-SUITE BATHS. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLRS, ELECTRONIC LUTRON SHADES & LIGHTING SYSTEMS, FULL AUDIO BUILT-IN SPEAKERS, FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM, SPACIOUS CLOSETS AND AN ADDITIONAL PRIVATE STORAGE ROOM ON THE SAME FLOOR AS UNIT. ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES OF THE FOUR SEASON HOTEL INCLUDING ROOM SERVICE, 2 HEALTH CLUBS & SPAS, MAGNIFICENT INDOOR SHOPPING AT BLOOMINGDALES & UPSCALE SHOPS AND MEGA RESTAURANTS. THE 900 N. MICHIGAN AVE CONDOS HAVE A PRIVATE LANDSCAPED ROOF DECK W/ FULL KITCHEN, UNLIMITED VALET & SELF PARK AND IS PET FRIENDLY. ENJOY LIFE AT IT'S BEST!