Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! LARGE AND BRIGHT 2-BR, 1.1-BA TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT. FORMAL DINING AND LIVING RM. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BDRM HAS HALF BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. HUGE KITCHEN W/ TABLE SPACE. HEAT, WATER AND COOKING GAS INCLUDED IN RENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION, PARK AND JUST STEPS FROM THE LAKE. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE + STREET PARKING IS EASY TO FIND.