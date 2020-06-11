76 East 37th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Call this as your new home! Two Bedroom One Bath beautiful townhome located right by IIT Chicago. This home has been recently upgraded(Rehabbed in 2019 - 1 year old, lived in by a tenant), brand new windows, brand new kitchen, New appliances. Modern and recently rehabbed bathroom with beautiful subway tiles and new bath vanity, light fixtures and bathtub. New Carpet on the second floor bedrooms. New Wood tiles on the first floor and basement. New electrical Panel, New Front Porch, New Rear Balcony., New Washer and Dryer in the unit as well. Please feel free to drive-by and the photos are of the actual property. Better than condos, no HOA's, has a big backyard and plenty of free street parking! Once you have further interest, we can schedule a tour of the property from inside, proof of funds or mortgage pre-approval required for interior showings. Property is for Sale as well for 99k