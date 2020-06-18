All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 748 W MELROSE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
748 W MELROSE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 4:44 PM

748 W MELROSE

748 West Melrose Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

748 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath in Lakeview w/ quartz counters, ss appliances, w/d in unit, & central heat/ac!
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath in amazing Lakeview location close to everything available 1/1/2020! This unit boasts dark hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, spacious bedroom with remodeled bath, dedicated dining area, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, and central air/heat. Hit the bustling shopping districts along Broadway in East Lakeview, along Belmont near Boystown, and the lively Southport Corridor for local boutiques, record shops, and vintage treasure hunting. Or live it up with the locals at the seemingly endless array of bars and pubs, and the dozens of much-loved neighborhood restaurants that lie in between.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 W MELROSE have any available units?
748 W MELROSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 W MELROSE have?
Some of 748 W MELROSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 W MELROSE currently offering any rent specials?
748 W MELROSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 W MELROSE pet-friendly?
No, 748 W MELROSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 748 W MELROSE offer parking?
No, 748 W MELROSE does not offer parking.
Does 748 W MELROSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 W MELROSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 W MELROSE have a pool?
No, 748 W MELROSE does not have a pool.
Does 748 W MELROSE have accessible units?
No, 748 W MELROSE does not have accessible units.
Does 748 W MELROSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 W MELROSE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 748 W MELROSE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
2340 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
One Superior Place
1 W Superior St
Chicago, IL 60654
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Centrum Bucktown
1743 N Leavitt St
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity