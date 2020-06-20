7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202

Amenities

Newly renovated unit! High end finishes throughout!



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/CVYzLuKihc4



* Quartz Countertops with subway tile backsplash

* Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

* New hardwood floors

* Great closet space

* Ceiling fans

* Spacious living spaces and bedrooms

* High end bathroom and shower finishes

* LED lighting throughout

* Outdoor space

* Secure gated entry

* Pets welcome!



Laundry in building. Storage locker included in rent.



Less than a 10 minute walk to the El (Howard stop for Red, Purple, Yellow lines), just over 10 minute walk to the Metra. One mile from all of the Rogers Park beaches. Steps from Pottawattomie Park, Jordan Community Elementary School, retail on Clark and Howard.

* Multiple laundry facilities on site

* Storage locker included in rent

* Grill, picnic tables, and swingset will be added to grounds in the spring

* Parking available