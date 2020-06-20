All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:14 AM

7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202

7427 North Winchester Avenue · (312) 834-4371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7427 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Newly renovated unit! High end finishes throughout!

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/CVYzLuKihc4

* Quartz Countertops with subway tile backsplash
* Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
* New hardwood floors
* Great closet space
* Ceiling fans
* Spacious living spaces and bedrooms
* High end bathroom and shower finishes
* LED lighting throughout
* Outdoor space
* Secure gated entry
* Pets welcome!

Laundry in building. Storage locker included in rent.

Less than a 10 minute walk to the El (Howard stop for Red, Purple, Yellow lines), just over 10 minute walk to the Metra. One mile from all of the Rogers Park beaches. Steps from Pottawattomie Park, Jordan Community Elementary School, retail on Clark and Howard.
* Secure gated entry
* Multiple laundry facilities on site
* Storage locker included in rent
* Grill, picnic tables, and swingset will be added to grounds in the spring
* Parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have any available units?
7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have?
Some of 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7427 N. Winchester, Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
