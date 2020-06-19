All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

7330 North Damen Ave.

7330 North Damen Avenue · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7330 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
garage
Apartment Features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Eat In Kitchen Island Counter Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room Spacious Bedrooms Two Renovated Bathrooms In-Unit Laundry Central Air AC Dark Wood Flooring Backporch Seating Area Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Water Included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room & Game Lounge (Coming Soon) Reserved Gated Parking Nearby (@7545 N Winchester) Bike Garage Parking Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Howard & Jarvis Red Line and Rogers Park Metra Stop Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 North Damen Ave. have any available units?
7330 North Damen Ave. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 North Damen Ave. have?
Some of 7330 North Damen Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 North Damen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7330 North Damen Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 North Damen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 North Damen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7330 North Damen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7330 North Damen Ave. does offer parking.
Does 7330 North Damen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 North Damen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 North Damen Ave. have a pool?
No, 7330 North Damen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7330 North Damen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7330 North Damen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 North Damen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 North Damen Ave. has units with dishwashers.
