7330 North Damen Ave.

Amenities

Apartment Features: Gold Maple Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Eat In Kitchen Island Counter Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Living Room Spacious Bedrooms Two Renovated Bathrooms In-Unit Laundry Central Air AC Dark Wood Flooring Backporch Seating Area Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Water Included Building Features: 24 HR Fitness Room & Game Lounge (Coming Soon) Reserved Gated Parking Nearby (@7545 N Winchester) Bike Garage Parking Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Howard & Jarvis Red Line and Rogers Park Metra Stop Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease