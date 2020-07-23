All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:32 AM

7324 N Ridge Ave 2W

7324 N Ridge Blvd · (847) 220-0258
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7324 N Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great 1br Location in Evanston/Rodgers Park - Property Id: 315340

This location is close to Rogers Park area and is a 5 minute drive to downtown Evanston. Enjoy various restaurants, bars, grocery stores, beaches and more! Public transportation is in the vicinity and includes CTA redline and Howard train station. Utilities include heat, water, cooking gas and trash! This unit offers ample amounts of living space for dining table and furniture. Building has on-site laundry and parking options! Cat and dog friendly!

text or email for tour or application

Kayne Kulman
Landstar Realty Group, Inc
kulmanrealty@gmail.com
847-220-0258
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7324-n-ridge-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/315340
Property Id 315340

(RLNE5963968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have any available units?
7324 N Ridge Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have?
Some of 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
7324 N Ridge Ave 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W is pet friendly.
Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W offer parking?
Yes, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W offers parking.
Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 N Ridge Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
