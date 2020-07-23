7324 N Ridge Ave 2W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great 1br Location in Evanston/Rodgers Park

Property Id: 315340



This location is close to Rogers Park area and is a 5 minute drive to downtown Evanston. Enjoy various restaurants, bars, grocery stores, beaches and more! Public transportation is in the vicinity and includes CTA redline and Howard train station. Utilities include heat, water, cooking gas and trash! This unit offers ample amounts of living space for dining table and furniture. Building has on-site laundry and parking options! Cat and dog friendly!



text or email for tour or application



Kayne Kulman

Landstar Realty Group, Inc

kulmanrealty@gmail.com

847-220-0258

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7324-n-ridge-ave-chicago-il-unit-2w/315340

(RLNE5963968)