Chicago, IL
7310 N Claremont Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7310 N Claremont Ave

7310 North Claremont Avenue · (312) 315-9200
Location

7310 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
Claremont - Property Id: 287657

Gut Rehabbed and beautifully remodeled apartment in West Ridge / Rogers Park. Nestled on a quiet residential street, sunlight just pours into this 1650 SF home which perfectly blends vintage charm with modern amenities. Features include an open floor plan, sunroom, hardwood floors, wainscoting, custom paint, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, sink disposal, Nest thermostat, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, master bedroom with en suite, and a rear deck. Attention to detail and beautiful finished throughout! The handsomely designed vestibule features exposed brick and herringbone floor with a keyless entry system and cell phone intercom access. Inquire regarding available parking, pet restrictions and associated fees. Minimum move-in fee is $500, or $300 per person. Schedule a tour this weekend!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287657
Property Id 287657

(RLNE5807205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 N Claremont Ave have any available units?
7310 N Claremont Ave has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 N Claremont Ave have?
Some of 7310 N Claremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 N Claremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7310 N Claremont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 N Claremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 N Claremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7310 N Claremont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7310 N Claremont Ave does offer parking.
Does 7310 N Claremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7310 N Claremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 N Claremont Ave have a pool?
No, 7310 N Claremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7310 N Claremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 7310 N Claremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 N Claremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 N Claremont Ave has units with dishwashers.
