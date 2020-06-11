7310 N Claremont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

Claremont - Property Id: 287657



Gut Rehabbed and beautifully remodeled apartment in West Ridge / Rogers Park. Nestled on a quiet residential street, sunlight just pours into this 1650 SF home which perfectly blends vintage charm with modern amenities. Features include an open floor plan, sunroom, hardwood floors, wainscoting, custom paint, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, sink disposal, Nest thermostat, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, master bedroom with en suite, and a rear deck. Attention to detail and beautiful finished throughout! The handsomely designed vestibule features exposed brick and herringbone floor with a keyless entry system and cell phone intercom access. Inquire regarding available parking, pet restrictions and associated fees. Minimum move-in fee is $500, or $300 per person. Schedule a tour this weekend!

