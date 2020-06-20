All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

725 34th St.

725 West 34th Street · (773) 938-0036
Location

725 West 34th Street, Chicago, IL 60616
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Bridgeport new construction two bed, one bath! This amazing apartment features all new everything: central air, gas forced air heating, contemporary kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge and built-in microwave! Tall ceilings, great light, spacious combination living and dining rooms, equal sized bedrooms, good closet space, in unit laundry and shared back yard! Pets are welcome, too! Convenient to transportation and Bridgeport cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 34th St. have any available units?
725 34th St. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 34th St. have?
Some of 725 34th St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 34th St. currently offering any rent specials?
725 34th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 34th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 34th St. is pet friendly.
Does 725 34th St. offer parking?
No, 725 34th St. does not offer parking.
Does 725 34th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 34th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 34th St. have a pool?
No, 725 34th St. does not have a pool.
Does 725 34th St. have accessible units?
No, 725 34th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 725 34th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 34th St. has units with dishwashers.
