725 34th St.

Bridgeport new construction two bed, one bath! This amazing apartment features all new everything: central air, gas forced air heating, contemporary kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge and built-in microwave! Tall ceilings, great light, spacious combination living and dining rooms, equal sized bedrooms, good closet space, in unit laundry and shared back yard! Pets are welcome, too! Convenient to transportation and Bridgeport cafes, shops and nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease