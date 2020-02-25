7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

NEW luxury rental available in the Park Manor! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private deck, and great natural lighting. Spa style shower and Jacuzzi. Laundry in unit. Energy star rated appliances. Newly rehabbed building on a quiet tree lined street. Short walk to park and public transit.

