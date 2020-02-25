All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:41 PM

7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3

7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive · (773) 993-8738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL 60619
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
NEW luxury rental available in the Park Manor! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private deck, and great natural lighting. Spa style shower and Jacuzzi. Laundry in unit. Energy star rated appliances. Newly rehabbed building on a quiet tree lined street. Short walk to park and public transit.
NEW luxury rental available in the Park Manor! Features contemporary design, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private deck, and great natural lighting. Spa style shower and Jacuzzi. Laundry in unit. Energy star rated appliances. Newly rehabbed building on a quiet tree lined street. Short walk to park and public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have any available units?
7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have?
Some of 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 offer parking?
No, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have a pool?
No, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have accessible units?
No, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 South Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
