724 West Oakdale Avenue

Classic meets modern in this recently rehabbed 3+ bed, 2 bath apartment located in historic Greystone walkup in desirable Lakeview East. Spacious 2 nd floor unit in 2 flat features custom modern kitchen with SS appliances, large center island, quartz counter tops, 42” soft close shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash and open concept eat-in or den/office area. Two (2) full contemporary baths with to-the- ceiling porcelain tile and glass tile accents. On trend vintage (original) barn doors lead to 3 rd bedroom off large south facing living room. Period building with architectural built-ins, original woodwork, formal dining room, refinished hardwood and 10ft ceilings throughout. Recessed lighting, window blinds, ceilings fans and lighted closets. Enclosed sun porch with pantry overlooks nicely landscaped backyard and patio. Perfect location! Family owned for 3 generations. Heat, gas, and shared laundry included in rent - $2850 Available June 15, 2020.



