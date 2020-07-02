7227 N Rogers Ave 1

Amenities
CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM! MODERN AMENITIES! - Property Id: 225170
Location: 7227 N. Rogers
Rent: $1,400
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok
Lease Term: 12 months
STEPS TO CTA/PACE BUS STOP
SHORT WALK TO REDLINE & PARKS
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
CENTRAL HEAT/AIR
LARGE BEDROOMS
SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE
PET-FRIENDLY
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225170
Property Id 225170
(RLNE5898349)