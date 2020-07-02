7227 N Rogers Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning some paid utils microwave

CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM! MODERN AMENITIES! - Property Id: 225170



Location: 7227 N. Rogers

Rent: $1,400

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Pets ok

Lease Term: 12 months



STEPS TO CTA/PACE BUS STOP

SHORT WALK TO REDLINE & PARKS

WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT

CENTRAL HEAT/AIR

LARGE BEDROOMS

SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE

PET-FRIENDLY



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225170

(RLNE5898349)