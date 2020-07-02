All apartments in Chicago
7227 N Rogers Ave 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

7227 N Rogers Ave 1

7227 North Rogers Avenue · (773) 968-0161
Location

7227 North Rogers Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONDO QUALITY 2 BEDROOM! MODERN AMENITIES! - Property Id: 225170

Location: 7227 N. Rogers
Rent: $1,400
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok
Lease Term: 12 months

STEPS TO CTA/PACE BUS STOP
SHORT WALK TO REDLINE & PARKS
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT
CENTRAL HEAT/AIR
LARGE BEDROOMS
SS APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE
PET-FRIENDLY

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225170
Property Id 225170

(RLNE5898349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

