Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

New Beautiful 1BD 1Bath convertible apartment - Property Id: 285412



New Beautiful Property 1BD 1Bath convertible apartment. $1,150/Month $500/non refundable move in fee upon approval.

-Brand New Stainless Steal appliances.

-Hardwood Floors.

-No pets allowed

-Stand up showers in all units.

-Washer/Dryer coming soon In building.

Requirements:

-550 credit score

-2yrs on recent Job

-No Evictions, No Bankrupcies, No Judgements.

-Good rental history.

For all showings contact Mercedes with Dream spots TEXT (773)931-9888

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285412

Property Id 285412



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5797817)