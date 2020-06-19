Amenities

7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 Available 07/15/20 MUST SEE! INVITING 2 BED/2BATH CONDO with WASHER/DRYER located in ROGERS PARK, AVAILABLE JULY ,2020 - VERY BEAUTIFUL 2 BED & NEW STUNNING 2 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS,42" CABINETS, GRANITE C/T, W/D HOOK UP! FULL OF SUN, VERY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!



Many good schools near by, Many parks near by such as Pottawattomie Park, Paschen Park and Touhy Park. Close to the Metra and L perfect for some one who works down town or in Evanston!



Pet friendly building 2 pets allowed, $100 non refundable pet fee per pet, Application fee $35 non refundable per person, $300 refundable move in/move out fee, $1,250 security deposit.



For more information text 312-366-6425 or email us at showings@citybestmanagement.com



