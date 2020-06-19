All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1

7205 N Damen Ave · (312) 366-6425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7205 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 Available 07/15/20 MUST SEE! INVITING 2 BED/2BATH CONDO with WASHER/DRYER located in ROGERS PARK, AVAILABLE JULY ,2020 - VERY BEAUTIFUL 2 BED & NEW STUNNING 2 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS,42" CABINETS, GRANITE C/T, W/D HOOK UP! FULL OF SUN, VERY CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!

Many good schools near by, Many parks near by such as Pottawattomie Park, Paschen Park and Touhy Park. Close to the Metra and L perfect for some one who works down town or in Evanston!

Pet friendly building 2 pets allowed, $100 non refundable pet fee per pet, Application fee $35 non refundable per person, $300 refundable move in/move out fee, $1,250 security deposit.

For more information text 312-366-6425 or email us at showings@citybestmanagement.com

(RLNE5803325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have any available units?
7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have?
Some of 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 offer parking?
No, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have a pool?
No, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 N. Damen Ave unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
