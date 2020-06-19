716 North Throop Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool coffee bar basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court coffee bar gym pool

2 bedroom/1 bath in West Town/Noble Square, including roof deck with skyline views. Unit layout is ideal for a couple. First floor unit in a three story historic, Chicago style walkup building. Great location in Noble Square, off Chicago Avenue, convenient bus stop at the end of the street and a 5 minute walk to the CTA Blue Line (Chicago CTA Stop), under 10 minutes to the Loop and 25 minutes to O'Hare. Numerous bars, restaurants, boutique retail stores and coffee shops along Chicago Avenue. 15 minute walk to Wicker Park and the West Loop/Fulton Market. Great park (Eckhart Park) with full gym, baseball diamond, basketball court (indoor/outdoor) and lap pool across the street. Pet rent $30 a month. $400 move in fee.