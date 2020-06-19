All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:40 PM

716 North Throop Street

716 North Throop Street · (773) 770-8001
Location

716 North Throop Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
pool
2 bedroom/1 bath in West Town/Noble Square, including roof deck with skyline views. Unit layout is ideal for a couple. First floor unit in a three story historic, Chicago style walkup building. Great location in Noble Square, off Chicago Avenue, convenient bus stop at the end of the street and a 5 minute walk to the CTA Blue Line (Chicago CTA Stop), under 10 minutes to the Loop and 25 minutes to O'Hare. Numerous bars, restaurants, boutique retail stores and coffee shops along Chicago Avenue. 15 minute walk to Wicker Park and the West Loop/Fulton Market. Great park (Eckhart Park) with full gym, baseball diamond, basketball court (indoor/outdoor) and lap pool across the street. Pet rent $30 a month. $400 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 30
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 North Throop Street have any available units?
716 North Throop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 North Throop Street have?
Some of 716 North Throop Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 North Throop Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 North Throop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 North Throop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 North Throop Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 North Throop Street offer parking?
No, 716 North Throop Street does not offer parking.
Does 716 North Throop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 North Throop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 North Throop Street have a pool?
Yes, 716 North Throop Street has a pool.
Does 716 North Throop Street have accessible units?
No, 716 North Throop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 North Throop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 North Throop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
