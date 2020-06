Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious South Shore 2bd/1ba - Property Id: 279368



NEW APARTMENT ALERT"



7149 South Cornell Ave

$1200/Month $500 non refundable

move in fee required upon approval



Description:

Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment,

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED! LARGE framed windows with tons of natural lighting! Living room view overlooking the street. Hardwood floors throughout the unit! Separate living room and dining room Long hallways with tall ceilings throughout the unit! Master bed attached to vintage style bathroom! Spacious kitchen with and large wooden cabinets. Included appliances: fridge , stove

street parking available

Section8 welcome to apply



Easy approval ?



To Schedule a Private tour of this property

Contact your favorite Realtor

Vegus Capelli with Dreamspots Leasing

(773) 593-3562 Text for faster response.



Properties are leased

On a first come first serve basis

Dont delay contact me today

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279368

Property Id 279368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794493)