706 North Hoyne Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:23 PM

706 North Hoyne Avenue

706 North Hoyne Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1670252
Location

706 North Hoyne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability





Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath condo available 5/1 with hardwood floors, updated kitchen & in-unit laundry
This absolutely adorable 2 bed 1 bath condo is available for renters beginning 5/1. Bright and light, hardwood floors throughout main living area and carpeted bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen has butcher block counters, breakfast island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and lots of storage space. Both bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. Pet friendly--bring your cats and dogs (additional fee will apply). Washer/dryer in unit and central heat/ac. Street parking. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, AND VACANT SO CAN BE SHOWN.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have any available units?
706 North Hoyne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have?
Some of 706 North Hoyne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 North Hoyne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
706 North Hoyne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 North Hoyne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 North Hoyne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue offer parking?
No, 706 North Hoyne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 North Hoyne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have a pool?
No, 706 North Hoyne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 706 North Hoyne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 706 North Hoyne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 North Hoyne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
