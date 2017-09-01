All apartments in Chicago
June 15 2020

6975 N Greenview Ave 1S

6975 N Greenview Ave · (626) 566-1630
Location

6975 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
Unit 1S Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed - Property Id: 295999

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Be the first to enjoy the updated modern features including:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

Available August 1st!

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295999
Property Id 295999

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5839286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

