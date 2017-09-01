6975 N Greenview Ave 1S

Amenities
Unit 1S Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed - Property Id: 295999
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Be the first to enjoy the updated modern features including:
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!
Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance
Available August 1st!
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295999
Property Id 295999
No Dogs Allowed
