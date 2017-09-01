6975 N Greenview Ave 1S

Amenities

Unit 1S Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed - Property Id: 295999



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Be the first to enjoy the updated modern features including:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat / AC

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops

-Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Available August 1st!



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Phone: 626.566.1630

Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295999

Property Id 295999



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5839286)