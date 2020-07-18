All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2

6931 South Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6931 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MODERN AND UPDATED 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING! THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN A WELL MAINTAINED TWO FLAT WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. THE UNIT BOASTS WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. 3 GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS. REMODELED BATHROOM WITH DEEP SOAKING BATH TUB! OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE LIKE COUNTER TOPS! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY A MOVE IN FEE!! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! VOUCHERS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have any available units?
6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
