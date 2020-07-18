6931 South Woodlawn Avenue - 2

6931 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637 Greater Grand Crossing
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
range
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
MODERN AND UPDATED 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN GREATER GRAND CROSSING! THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN A WELL MAINTAINED TWO FLAT WILL NOT DISAPPOINT. THE UNIT BOASTS WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. 3 GENEROUS SIZED BEDROOMS. REMODELED BATHROOM WITH DEEP SOAKING BATH TUB! OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE LIKE COUNTER TOPS! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT ONLY A MOVE IN FEE!! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! VOUCHERS WELCOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
