6916 N Lakewood Ave 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6916 N Lakewood Ave 103

6916 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

6916 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 103 · Avail. now

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Roger Park _ Loyola ~ Cozy One Bedroom - Property Id: 267488

Cozy Sized Rogers Park One Bedroom, Heat and Gas Included!
This affordable East Rogers Park one bedroom features a good amount of living space and closet space. A nice sized bathroom and good storage space. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed and as a good sized closet.
*First Months Rent Required* *Cats Only* *Security Deposit of $985 Required* *Available ASAP*
Rogers Park Chicago's northernmost neighborhood is an incredibly diverse locale with a mix of old and new along enormous tracks of lakefront parkland and beaches. Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. What it is like to live in Rogers Park Transportation The CTA Red and Purple Line trains operate in Roger's Park, allowing convenient access to Downtown, the North and South Sides, and Evanston IL. Close by to Inner suburb of Evanston lies to the north, common among those looking for CTA access and urban feel.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267488
Property Id 267488

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5727505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

