6828 N Wayne Ave 3B

Rogers Park 1BR. No deposit. No move in fee!
Spacious 1Br in Rogers Park convenient location. Plenty options for public transportation, walking distance to parks, beach, Loyola.
Apartment located in courtyard building with laundry on site. Pets are allowed with additional fees.
Spacious unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of closet space.
Move in fee is currently waived so do not loose this opportunity!
Please call me before applying , unit might have pending application.
