Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6828 N Wayne Ave 3B

6828 North Wayne Avenue · (773) 934-0708
Location

6828 North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Rogers Park 1BR. No deposit. No move in fee! - Property Id: 305756

Spacious 1Br in Rogers Park convenient location. Plenty options for public transportation, walking distance to parks, beach, Loyola.
Apartment located in courtyard building with laundry on site. Pets are allowed with additional fees.
Spacious unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of closet space.
Move in fee is currently waived so do not loose this opportunity!
Please call me before applying , unit might have pending application.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6828-n-wayne-ave-chicago-il-unit-3b/305756
Property Id 305756

(RLNE5947172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have any available units?
6828 N Wayne Ave 3B has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have?
Some of 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B currently offering any rent specials?
6828 N Wayne Ave 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B is pet friendly.
Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B offer parking?
No, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B does not offer parking.
Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have a pool?
No, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B does not have a pool.
Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have accessible units?
No, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 N Wayne Ave 3B does not have units with dishwashers.
