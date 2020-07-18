6828 N Wayne Ave 3B

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Rogers Park 1BR. No deposit. No move in fee! - Property Id: 305756



Spacious 1Br in Rogers Park convenient location. Plenty options for public transportation, walking distance to parks, beach, Loyola.

Apartment located in courtyard building with laundry on site. Pets are allowed with additional fees.

Spacious unit with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of closet space.

Move in fee is currently waived so do not loose this opportunity!

Please call me before applying , unit might have pending application.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6828-n-wayne-ave-chicago-il-unit-3b/305756

Property Id 305756



(RLNE5947172)