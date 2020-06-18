6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils range oven

Rogers Park - One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 256739



Rogers Park/Loyola - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Unit Available with Heat Included

Great deal on your next home . Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen area, newer windows, ceiling fans, cable ready and laundry in the building.



Just steps to Shops, CTA, Red Line and Loyola School. Call or email for a showing today. This is a Must See!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256739

No Dogs Allowed



