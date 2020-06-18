All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B

6812 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

6812 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
Rogers Park - One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 256739

Rogers Park/Loyola - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Unit Available with Heat Included
Great deal on your next home . Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen area, newer windows, ceiling fans, cable ready and laundry in the building.

Just steps to Shops, CTA, Red Line and Loyola School. Call or email for a showing today. This is a Must See!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256739
Property Id 256739

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5689584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have any available units?
6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have?
Some of 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B currently offering any rent specials?
6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B is pet friendly.
Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B offer parking?
No, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B does not offer parking.
Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have a pool?
No, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B does not have a pool.
Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have accessible units?
No, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6812 N Lakewood Ave 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
