Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 AM

6635 South Ellis Avenue

6635 South Ellis Avenue · (708) 406-9637
Location

6635 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
HEAT INCLUDED, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, FREE GARAGE SPACE! HOT East Woodlawn by University of Chicago and Hyde Park! Across the street from Wadsworth PreK-8 school. Very safe with school security! New playground! Master bedroom with connected en suite bathroom and walk-in closet! Hardwood floors throughout, New kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets, Breakfast bar, Large living room with decorative fireplace and built-in shelves, Separate dining space, Intercom and buzzer, Huge back porch! Requirements: $35 application fee per adult, Credit check/background check, No evictions no convictions, Current gas/electric bill, DL or State ID, 2 recent pay stubs, 2 landlord references, $500 non-refundable move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have any available units?
6635 South Ellis Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 6635 South Ellis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 South Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6635 South Ellis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 South Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6635 South Ellis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6635 South Ellis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 South Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 6635 South Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6635 South Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 South Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 South Ellis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
