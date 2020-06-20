6635 South Ellis Avenue

Amenities
HEAT INCLUDED, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, FREE GARAGE SPACE! HOT East Woodlawn by University of Chicago and Hyde Park! Across the street from Wadsworth PreK-8 school. Very safe with school security! New playground! Master bedroom with connected en suite bathroom and walk-in closet! Hardwood floors throughout, New kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets, Breakfast bar, Large living room with decorative fireplace and built-in shelves, Separate dining space, Intercom and buzzer, Huge back porch! Requirements: $35 application fee per adult, Credit check/background check, No evictions no convictions, Current gas/electric bill, DL or State ID, 2 recent pay stubs, 2 landlord references, $500 non-refundable move-in fee.