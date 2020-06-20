6635 South Ellis Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

HEAT INCLUDED, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, FREE GARAGE SPACE! HOT East Woodlawn by University of Chicago and Hyde Park! Across the street from Wadsworth PreK-8 school. Very safe with school security! New playground! Master bedroom with connected en suite bathroom and walk-in closet! Hardwood floors throughout, New kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets, Breakfast bar, Large living room with decorative fireplace and built-in shelves, Separate dining space, Intercom and buzzer, Huge back porch! Requirements: $35 application fee per adult, Credit check/background check, No evictions no convictions, Current gas/electric bill, DL or State ID, 2 recent pay stubs, 2 landlord references, $500 non-refundable move-in fee.