657 West FULTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Available JULY 15th, this Fulton Market District unit has all the bells and whistles! The southern exposure lets in plenty of natural light. You'll enjoy your very own HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE (18'x30' - largest layout in building). An open floor plan makes it ideal for entertaining. SS appliances, dramatic granite counters, 42" cherry cabinetry, cherry stained hardwood floors throughout. Gas fireplace in the Living Room w/slate surround. Upgrades include: automated window treatments in both LR and bedroom, Kevo keyless entry option, custom California-style closet organizers, Humidifier and GreenAirCare filter. Includes full size front load W/D, heated garage parking, and a storage unit. Walk to Jewel, restaurants, and nightlife! Close proximity to 90/94, and bus stops/train lines are within a 1-2 block radius. In person and virtual showings available!