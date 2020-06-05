All apartments in Chicago
657 West FULTON Street
657 West FULTON Street

657 W Fulton St · (630) 747-4900
Location

657 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,599

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Available JULY 15th, this Fulton Market District unit has all the bells and whistles! The southern exposure lets in plenty of natural light. You'll enjoy your very own HUGE PRIVATE TERRACE (18'x30' - largest layout in building). An open floor plan makes it ideal for entertaining. SS appliances, dramatic granite counters, 42" cherry cabinetry, cherry stained hardwood floors throughout. Gas fireplace in the Living Room w/slate surround. Upgrades include: automated window treatments in both LR and bedroom, Kevo keyless entry option, custom California-style closet organizers, Humidifier and GreenAirCare filter. Includes full size front load W/D, heated garage parking, and a storage unit. Walk to Jewel, restaurants, and nightlife! Close proximity to 90/94, and bus stops/train lines are within a 1-2 block radius. In person and virtual showings available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 West FULTON Street have any available units?
657 West FULTON Street has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 West FULTON Street have?
Some of 657 West FULTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 West FULTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
657 West FULTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 West FULTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 657 West FULTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 657 West FULTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 657 West FULTON Street does offer parking.
Does 657 West FULTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 West FULTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 West FULTON Street have a pool?
No, 657 West FULTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 657 West FULTON Street have accessible units?
No, 657 West FULTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 657 West FULTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 West FULTON Street has units with dishwashers.
