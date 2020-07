Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 232623



20 Photos to check out!... Check out the size of this Apartment! A vintage 3 Bed/1 Bath is located a few blocks from Loyola University, CTA red line and Lake Michigan. This large 3 Bedroom includes a spacious Living Room & Sun Room, Formal Dining Room and Updated Kitchen. Heat is inc'd in the rent. Building features include on site laundry in the basement and door intercom. Available as soon as Immediately and as late as 45 Days from an Application's Approval. Pets are on a case by case basis. One Month Security Deposit Required. It's a great place to stay!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6540-n-bosworth-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/232623

Property Id 232623



(RLNE5937231)