648 W Grace St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath W/Parking & Private Deck - Property Id: 203538



This is a stunning 3 Bed/2 Bath condo unit available 03/01/2020 in the heart of Lakeview. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, this unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, in-unit washer/dryer, and an open floorplan with combined dining & living rooms. Large windows bring in lots of natural light. Kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and eating area. Enjoy your summers on the private deck. 2 parking spaces are included! Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer. Steps to shopping, dining & nightlife along Broadway & Clark Street. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive & the lakefront.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203538

Property Id 203538



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726837)