Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

648 W Grace St 3

648 West Grace Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

648 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath W/Parking & Private Deck - Property Id: 203538

This is a stunning 3 Bed/2 Bath condo unit available 03/01/2020 in the heart of Lakeview. Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, this unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, in-unit washer/dryer, and an open floorplan with combined dining & living rooms. Large windows bring in lots of natural light. Kitchen is spacious with stainless steel appliances and eating area. Enjoy your summers on the private deck. 2 parking spaces are included! Walk to everything Lakeview has to offer. Steps to shopping, dining & nightlife along Broadway & Clark Street. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive & the lakefront.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203538
Property Id 203538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 W Grace St 3 have any available units?
648 W Grace St 3 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 W Grace St 3 have?
Some of 648 W Grace St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 W Grace St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
648 W Grace St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 W Grace St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 648 W Grace St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 648 W Grace St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 648 W Grace St 3 does offer parking.
Does 648 W Grace St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 W Grace St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 W Grace St 3 have a pool?
No, 648 W Grace St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 648 W Grace St 3 have accessible units?
No, 648 W Grace St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 648 W Grace St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 W Grace St 3 has units with dishwashers.
