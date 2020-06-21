All apartments in Chicago
644 W Briar Pl # 1f
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

644 W Briar Pl # 1f

644 W Briar Pl · (847) 219-6809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

644 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Lakeview! - Property Id: 292056

Beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, bay windows bring in tons of light, separate living & dining rooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, updated bath, in-unit laundry. Back porch. Also features massive storage space- 450SF! Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Non-smoking. Short walk to Belmont CTA hub. Close to the Lake and Lakefront trails, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292056
Property Id 292056

(RLNE5825330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have any available units?
644 W Briar Pl # 1f has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have?
Some of 644 W Briar Pl # 1f's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 W Briar Pl # 1f currently offering any rent specials?
644 W Briar Pl # 1f isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 W Briar Pl # 1f pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f is pet friendly.
Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f offer parking?
No, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f does not offer parking.
Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have a pool?
No, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f does not have a pool.
Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have accessible units?
No, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f does not have accessible units.
Does 644 W Briar Pl # 1f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 W Briar Pl # 1f has units with dishwashers.
