644 W Briar Pl # 1f

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Lakeview! - Property Id: 292056
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, bay windows bring in tons of light, separate living & dining rooms, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, updated bath, in-unit laundry. Back porch. Also features massive storage space- 450SF! Dogs welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Non-smoking. Short walk to Belmont CTA hub. Close to the Lake and Lakefront trails, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292056
