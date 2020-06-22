6411 North Rockwell Street - 514

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage

******* one-month free rent on a one year lease ********



Spacious 2bedroom 2bathroom condo-like unit. This is a front unit facing W. Devon Avenue and it has a large balcony facing devon and a second private balcony facing west for the master bedroom. The unit has laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpeting in the bedrooms. Fridge, stove dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit laundry. There are central air and heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. There is underground parking with remote operated gate available for tenants. The unit is cable ready. There are residential elevators. Units are handicap accessible.

DIRECT WEB SITE:

https://rockwell-sejllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



..........New mixed commercial and residential property in the heart of Devon cultural community of West Ridge Park. Walking distance to retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants. The residential units are on top floors with an amazing view of Chicago. This is the tallest building in the community with no visual obstruction. There is a balcony for each unit. The building has retail stores on the first and second floor and coming soon a community hall on the basement level. Four floors and 200 spaces of public parking in the building with easy access. There will be no worries about finding parking for friends and family when visiting. The buiding is equipped with a security intercome and security cameras in all corridors and common areas. Building engineer and maintenance crew are on the premises.