All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6411 North Rockwell Street - 514
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

6411 North Rockwell Street - 514

6411 N Rockwell St · (310) 560-0704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6411 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
******* one-month free rent on a one year lease ********

Spacious 2bedroom 2bathroom condo-like unit. This is a front unit facing W. Devon Avenue and it has a large balcony facing devon and a second private balcony facing west for the master bedroom. The unit has laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpeting in the bedrooms. Fridge, stove dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit laundry. There are central air and heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. There is underground parking with remote operated gate available for tenants. The unit is cable ready. There are residential elevators. Units are handicap accessible.
DIRECT WEB SITE:
https://rockwell-sejllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

..........New mixed commercial and residential property in the heart of Devon cultural community of West Ridge Park. Walking distance to retail stores, grocery stores and restaurants. The residential units are on top floors with an amazing view of Chicago. This is the tallest building in the community with no visual obstruction. There is a balcony for each unit. The building has retail stores on the first and second floor and coming soon a community hall on the basement level. Four floors and 200 spaces of public parking in the building with easy access. There will be no worries about finding parking for friends and family when visiting. The buiding is equipped with a security intercome and security cameras in all corridors and common areas. Building engineer and maintenance crew are on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have any available units?
6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have?
Some of 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 currently offering any rent specials?
6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 pet-friendly?
No, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 offer parking?
Yes, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 does offer parking.
Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have a pool?
No, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 does not have a pool.
Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have accessible units?
Yes, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 has accessible units.
Does 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6411 North Rockwell Street - 514?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
1018 E. 54th Street
1018 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity