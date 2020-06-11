All apartments in Chicago
639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3
639 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 645-3 · Avail. now

$2,480

3 Bed · 1 Bath

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed in Lakeview East **VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE** - Property Id: 289313

This 3 bedroom apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful bay windows which let in a ton of light. There is a separate dining room and a back deck as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/639-w-oakdale-ave-chicago-il-unit-645-3/289313
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have any available units?
639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 currently offering any rent specials?
639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 is pet friendly.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 offer parking?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not offer parking.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have a pool?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not have a pool.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have accessible units?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3 does not have units with air conditioning.
