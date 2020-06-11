639 W Oakdale Ave 645-3

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed in Lakeview East **VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE** - Property Id: 289313



This 3 bedroom apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful bay windows which let in a ton of light. There is a separate dining room and a back deck as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/639-w-oakdale-ave-chicago-il-unit-645-3/289313

Property Id 289313



(RLNE5938862)