Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Must See Spacious 1BR ~ Prime East Lakeview Location ~ Great Deal!

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! This spacious unit features hardwood floors, tons of natural light, large bedroom, good closet space. Laundry on-site. Pet friendly! Great location with easy access to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, night life, and more! Short walk to the Lake. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.