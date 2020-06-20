All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G

632 West Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

632 West Patterson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
MUST SEE 2 BED / 1 BATH IN LAKE VIEW LOCATION! - Property Id: 283297

MUST SEE 2 BED / 1 BATH IN LAKE VIEW LOCATION!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283297
Property Id 283297

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have any available units?
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G currently offering any rent specials?
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G pet-friendly?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G offer parking?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not offer parking.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have a pool?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have a pool.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have accessible units?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have accessible units.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College