632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G
632 West Patterson Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
632 West Patterson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
MUST SEE 2 BED / 1 BATH IN LAKE VIEW LOCATION! - Property Id: 283297
MUST SEE 2 BED / 1 BATH IN LAKE VIEW LOCATION!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283297
Property Id 283297
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5791248)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have any available units?
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G currently offering any rent specials?
632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G pet-friendly?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G offer parking?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not offer parking.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have a pool?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have a pool.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have accessible units?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have accessible units.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 W Patterson Ave # 632-G does not have units with air conditioning.
