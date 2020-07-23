All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

6205 N Campbell Ave 3

6205 North Campbell Avenue · (626) 566-1630
Location

6205 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3BR / 1BA in West Ridge - Property Id: 322621

This Three Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in West Rogers Park is Light Filled and Spacious! It has recently rehabbed with features including:

-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counters, Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Large Living Spaces
-Top Floor, Bright Rooms
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Ample Closet Space

FREE HEAT! Water and Maintenance Fees Also Included.

Laundry in Building

Available September 1st

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats OK with pet fee.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Phone: 626.566.1630
Email: rh@SilverPropertyGroup.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6205-n-campbell-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/322621
Property Id 322621

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5967108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have any available units?
6205 N Campbell Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have?
Some of 6205 N Campbell Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6205 N Campbell Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 N Campbell Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
