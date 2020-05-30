All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

6201 N KENMORE AVE

6201 North Kenmore Avenue · (917) 232-2277
Location

6201 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
This cozy one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Edgewater features new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including microwave & dishwasher, natural hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom with double closets, tall ceilings, large bright windows, and ceramic tiled bathroom. A/C Wall Unit Included! Heat & Cooking Gas Included! Small Pets Welcome! Building features an elevator, renovated lobby & hallways, laundry on site, front door security access control with intercom system, and gorgeous new stone patio deck with grill. Gated parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Free one year membership to Edgewater Athletic Club. Within walking distance to Whole Foods & Jewel, the beach, Granville CTA Red Line stop,amazing restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have any available units?
6201 N KENMORE AVE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have?
Some of 6201 N KENMORE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 N KENMORE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6201 N KENMORE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 N KENMORE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6201 N KENMORE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6201 N KENMORE AVE does offer parking.
Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 N KENMORE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have a pool?
No, 6201 N KENMORE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6201 N KENMORE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 N KENMORE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 N KENMORE AVE has units with dishwashers.
