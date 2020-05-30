6201 N KENMORE AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill lobby

This cozy one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Edgewater features new kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including microwave & dishwasher, natural hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom with double closets, tall ceilings, large bright windows, and ceramic tiled bathroom. A/C Wall Unit Included! Heat & Cooking Gas Included! Small Pets Welcome! Building features an elevator, renovated lobby & hallways, laundry on site, front door security access control with intercom system, and gorgeous new stone patio deck with grill. Gated parking might be available with an additional fee per month. Free one year membership to Edgewater Athletic Club. Within walking distance to Whole Foods & Jewel, the beach, Granville CTA Red Line stop,amazing restaurants, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.