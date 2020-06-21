6016 South Champlain Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available August 1, 2020. Welcome home to a beautifully, fully-rehabbed 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom second floor unit on a very quiet street and area! Walk into soaring, 9 foot ceilings with enormous windows and dramatic, Chicago brick accent walls in the living room. The kitchen features 42" kitchen cabinets with a beautiful backsplash, granite c-tops and s/s appliances. Then head into a bathroom with stunning tile work! Every bedroom is spacious and features a window for natural light. There is a free, in-unit, stackable W/D. Everything is new: windows, roof, plumbing, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, interior LED lighting, exterior motion lights, car pad and more! This unit is within walking distance to U of C, Washington Park, bus and train lines, the soon-to-be Obama library and more! There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee; there is no security deposit. A 2-year lease is preferred. The listing agent is related to the owner. These pictures are from another unit! All applicants over the age of 18 must apply. No pets. No smokers. No evictions. Credit scores over a 680+ FICO are required, income, and criminal background check is placed in a third-party scoring model for qualification purposes.