All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6016 South Champlain Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6016 South Champlain Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:51 PM

6016 South Champlain Avenue

6016 South Champlain Avenue · (312) 471-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Woodlawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6016 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available August 1, 2020. Welcome home to a beautifully, fully-rehabbed 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom second floor unit on a very quiet street and area! Walk into soaring, 9 foot ceilings with enormous windows and dramatic, Chicago brick accent walls in the living room. The kitchen features 42" kitchen cabinets with a beautiful backsplash, granite c-tops and s/s appliances. Then head into a bathroom with stunning tile work! Every bedroom is spacious and features a window for natural light. There is a free, in-unit, stackable W/D. Everything is new: windows, roof, plumbing, floors, kitchen, bathrooms, interior LED lighting, exterior motion lights, car pad and more! This unit is within walking distance to U of C, Washington Park, bus and train lines, the soon-to-be Obama library and more! There is a $300 non-refundable, one-time charge move-in fee; there is no security deposit. A 2-year lease is preferred. The listing agent is related to the owner. These pictures are from another unit! All applicants over the age of 18 must apply. No pets. No smokers. No evictions. Credit scores over a 680+ FICO are required, income, and criminal background check is placed in a third-party scoring model for qualification purposes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have any available units?
6016 South Champlain Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have?
Some of 6016 South Champlain Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 South Champlain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6016 South Champlain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 South Champlain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6016 South Champlain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue offer parking?
No, 6016 South Champlain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 South Champlain Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have a pool?
No, 6016 South Champlain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6016 South Champlain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 South Champlain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 South Champlain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6016 South Champlain Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
6125-29 S Wabash Ave
6125 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity