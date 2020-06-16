All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
600 North Wells Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

600 North Wells Street

600 North Wells Street · (310) 849-4033
Location

600 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One of the best priced luxury Jr. 1BR luxury apartment home in the River North Area. Enjoy a comprehensive utility package which will give you a piece of mind not having to worry about fluctuating utility bills! This luxury high rise also offers and array of very well thought amenities. From a place for your furry friend to bath and play, to an incredible pool deck superb for entertaining your closest family and friends! This gem will not last long, contact me for your private showing! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582651 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 North Wells Street have any available units?
600 North Wells Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 600 North Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 North Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 North Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 North Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 600 North Wells Street offer parking?
No, 600 North Wells Street does not offer parking.
Does 600 North Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 North Wells Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 North Wells Street have a pool?
Yes, 600 North Wells Street has a pool.
Does 600 North Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 600 North Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 North Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 North Wells Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 North Wells Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 North Wells Street does not have units with air conditioning.
