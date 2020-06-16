600 North Wells Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60654 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One of the best priced luxury Jr. 1BR luxury apartment home in the River North Area. Enjoy a comprehensive utility package which will give you a piece of mind not having to worry about fluctuating utility bills! This luxury high rise also offers and array of very well thought amenities. From a place for your furry friend to bath and play, to an incredible pool deck superb for entertaining your closest family and friends! This gem will not last long, contact me for your private showing! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582651 ]