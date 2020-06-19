5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Gorgeous 2,000 sqft duplex 4 bed-2 bath. Professionally managed completely renovated 4 flat building. All units are condo quality with in unit washer dryer, SS appliances, CAT 6 wiring in every room, central heat and AC, enclosed front and rear yard with 6-ft metal gate for security, intercom buzzer system for front gate and door, bike room and extra storage space available, large yard for parties/grilling.

Gorgeous 1,000 sqft 2 bed-1 bath. Professionally managed completely renovated 4 flat building. All units are condo quality with in unit washer dryer, SS appliances, CAT 6 wiring in every room, central heat and AC, enclosed front and rear yard with 6-ft metal gate for security, intercom buzzer system for front gate and door, bike room and extra storage space available, large yard for parties/grilling.