Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F

5816 North Ridge Avenue · (312) 880-7385
Location

5816 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Gorgeous 2,000 sqft duplex 4 bed-2 bath. Professionally managed completely renovated 4 flat building. All units are condo quality with in unit washer dryer, SS appliances, CAT 6 wiring in every room, central heat and AC, enclosed front and rear yard with 6-ft metal gate for security, intercom buzzer system for front gate and door, bike room and extra storage space available, large yard for parties/grilling.
Gorgeous 1,000 sqft 2 bed-1 bath. Professionally managed completely renovated 4 flat building. All units are condo quality with in unit washer dryer, SS appliances, CAT 6 wiring in every room, central heat and AC, enclosed front and rear yard with 6-ft metal gate for security, intercom buzzer system for front gate and door, bike room and extra storage space available, large yard for parties/grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have any available units?
5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have?
Some of 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F currently offering any rent specials?
5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F is pet friendly.
Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F offer parking?
Yes, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F does offer parking.
Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have a pool?
No, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F does not have a pool.
Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have accessible units?
No, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 North Ridge Avenue - 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
