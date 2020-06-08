All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5532 N Kenmore Ave

5532 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5532 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rehab!1 Block to Red Ln. Gas&Heat Included!Pets ok - Property Id: 283907

Take a look at this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath near Historic Bryn Mawr in the heart of Edgewater, 1 block to the Red Line. Features include granite countertops, newly renovated bathroom, large living room with separating dining room area, lots of natural light, new hardwood floors throughout, king sized bedroom, and double sided closets. Gas, heat, and water are included in the rent! Cats and dogs under 25 pounds are welcome, laundry in the building, and parking is available.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283907
Property Id 283907

(RLNE5791876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have any available units?
5532 N Kenmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have?
Some of 5532 N Kenmore Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 N Kenmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5532 N Kenmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 N Kenmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 N Kenmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5532 N Kenmore Ave does offer parking.
Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5532 N Kenmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have a pool?
No, 5532 N Kenmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5532 N Kenmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 N Kenmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5532 N Kenmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
