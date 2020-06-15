All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5529 W Irving Park Rd 108
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5529 W Irving Park Rd 108

5529 West Irving Park Road · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5529 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
$1250 / 2br - Right Across from Portage Park - Property Id: 110688

Rent: 1250 / Month
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Pet: Cat Ok
Rent Includes:: Hot Water, Heat

This adorable two bed one bath with heat and hot water included is now ready for the next tenants. Hardwood flooring runs throughout. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. $250 per adult move in fee. Up to two cats ok, no dogs $250 pet fee. Owner expects credit to be in good standing with gross income 3 x or greater than the rent. Easy to show, need one hour notice.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110688
Property Id 110688

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5822742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have any available units?
5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have?
Some of 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 currently offering any rent specials?
5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 is pet friendly.
Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 offer parking?
No, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 does not offer parking.
Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have a pool?
No, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 does not have a pool.
Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have accessible units?
No, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5529 W Irving Park Rd 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
