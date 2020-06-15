5529 W Irving Park Rd 108

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils internet access range oven

$1250 / 2br - Right Across from Portage Park - Property Id: 110688



Rent: 1250 / Month

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: NOW

Pet: Cat Ok

Rent Includes:: Hot Water, Heat



This adorable two bed one bath with heat and hot water included is now ready for the next tenants. Hardwood flooring runs throughout. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. $250 per adult move in fee. Up to two cats ok, no dogs $250 pet fee. Owner expects credit to be in good standing with gross income 3 x or greater than the rent. Easy to show, need one hour notice.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



No Dogs Allowed



