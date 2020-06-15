5529 W Irving Park Rd 108

Amenities
$1250 / 2br - Right Across from Portage Park - Property Id: 110688
Rent: 1250 / Month
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: NOW
Pet: Cat Ok
Rent Includes:: Hot Water, Heat
This adorable two bed one bath with heat and hot water included is now ready for the next tenants. Hardwood flooring runs throughout. Tenants pay cooking gas, electric, cable/internet. $250 per adult move in fee. Up to two cats ok, no dogs $250 pet fee. Owner expects credit to be in good standing with gross income 3 x or greater than the rent. Easy to show, need one hour notice.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110688
Property Id 110688
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5822742)