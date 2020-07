Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage on-site laundry

On the tree-lined avenue named after the 1853 founder of Hyde Park, steps from Jackson Park, The Museum of Science and Industry and the University of Chicago, stands the apartments of 5528 S. Cornell. Within the bold brick facade is subtle masonry detail that reveals the outline of a Grecian style temple elevated on a bold Chicago brick pedestal. Variations in brick color and depth highlight the vertical pilasters, defining grand archways that encapsulate large bay windows. Decorative capitals crown the pilasters, while flowery terra cotta ornament celebrates the Art Nouveau aesthetic of the early 1900's.