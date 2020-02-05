All apartments in Chicago
5523 S. Everett Avenue #23-3W

5523 South Everett Avenue · (847) 626-4250
Location

5523 South Everett Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Very large 1 bedroom with 1 bath apartment; Separate dining room; Heat and Water Included; Hardwood Floors; Top Floor; Lots of Light

Near Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)

5515-25 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60615

$1,350/mo

Available June 1, 2020

Call or Text Frank at (847) 626-4250

Email at Frank@EverettGM.com

$50 application fee per person

$350 move-in fee (non-refundable)

no security deposit

cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions
SMALL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO

GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING

SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

NEAR TRANSPORTATION

HEAT INCLUDED

KEY FEATURES:

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed

Parking: Street

Laundry Room

Bicycle Room

Steps from Museum of Science and Industry

Minutes to University of Chicago

Walk Two Minutes to Lake

Online Bill Pay

Heat and Water included

Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building

$50 application fee for each applicant

$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)

no security deposit

cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

