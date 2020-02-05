5523 S. Everett Avenue #23-3W

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage

SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY



Very large 1 bedroom with 1 bath apartment; Separate dining room; Heat and Water Included; Hardwood Floors; Top Floor; Lots of Light



Near Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)



5515-25 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60615



$1,350/mo



Available June 1, 2020



Call or Text Frank at (847) 626-4250



Email at Frank@EverettGM.com



$50 application fee per person



$350 move-in fee (non-refundable)



no security deposit



cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions

HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO



GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING



NEAR TRANSPORTATION



KEY FEATURES:



Lease Duration: 1 Year



Pets Policy: Pets Allowed



Parking: Street



Laundry Room



Bicycle Room



Steps from Museum of Science and Industry



Minutes to University of Chicago



Walk Two Minutes to Lake



Online Bill Pay



Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building



