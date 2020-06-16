550 North St Clair Street.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & walk around virtually! STUNNING top floor penthouse unit in a PRIME location with jaw-dropping 270-degree skyline views through floor to ceiling windows. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and 13 foot ceilings. Massive, dramatic private terrace off of the living/dining room. Spacious kitchen with Alno cabinetry, granite countertops, limestone mosaic back splash, Thermador, Bosch and Subzero stainless steel appliances and built-in cabinet refrigerator. Marble and travertine bathrooms. Large master suite with private balcony, his and her custom closets and TWO full master bathrooms. The building amenities include a serene, welcoming lobby, 24 hour door staff, urban garden terrace overlooking Michigan Ave, lap pool, spacious unisex sauna, fully equipped fitness center, storage lockers and bike storage. Steps from the Magnificent Mile, Lake Michigan, Chicago's finest dining, shopping, nightlife, museums, theaters and more! This INCREDIBLE penthouse is a must see!