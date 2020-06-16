All apartments in Chicago
550 North St Clair Street.
550 North St Clair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

550 North St Clair Street

550 N Saint Clair St · (708) 655-0893
Location

550 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
sauna
AVAILABLE NOW! Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & walk around virtually! STUNNING top floor penthouse unit in a PRIME location with jaw-dropping 270-degree skyline views through floor to ceiling windows. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout and 13 foot ceilings. Massive, dramatic private terrace off of the living/dining room. Spacious kitchen with Alno cabinetry, granite countertops, limestone mosaic back splash, Thermador, Bosch and Subzero stainless steel appliances and built-in cabinet refrigerator. Marble and travertine bathrooms. Large master suite with private balcony, his and her custom closets and TWO full master bathrooms. The building amenities include a serene, welcoming lobby, 24 hour door staff, urban garden terrace overlooking Michigan Ave, lap pool, spacious unisex sauna, fully equipped fitness center, storage lockers and bike storage. Steps from the Magnificent Mile, Lake Michigan, Chicago's finest dining, shopping, nightlife, museums, theaters and more! This INCREDIBLE penthouse is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 550 North St Clair Street have any available units?
550 North St Clair Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 North St Clair Street have?
Some of 550 North St Clair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 North St Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 North St Clair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 North St Clair Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 North St Clair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 550 North St Clair Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 North St Clair Street does offer parking.
Does 550 North St Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 North St Clair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 North St Clair Street have a pool?
Yes, 550 North St Clair Street has a pool.
Does 550 North St Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 550 North St Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 North St Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 North St Clair Street has units with dishwashers.

