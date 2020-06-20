All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 550 N State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
550 N State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

550 N State St

550 N State St · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

550 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2471 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,471

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
Available 07/18/20 SPACIOUS 1bed apt w/ Balcony & Views! - Property Id: 282850

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

FANTASTIC 1bed 1bath w/ hardwood floors, balcony and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include 24hr doorman, fitness center, business center and more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #26
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282850
Property Id 282850

(RLNE5791497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 N State St have any available units?
550 N State St has a unit available for $2,471 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 N State St have?
Some of 550 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
550 N State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 550 N State St offer parking?
No, 550 N State St does not offer parking.
Does 550 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 N State St have a pool?
No, 550 N State St does not have a pool.
Does 550 N State St have accessible units?
No, 550 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 550 N State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 N State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 550 N State St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity