550 N State St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman gym

Available 07/18/20 SPACIOUS 1bed apt w/ Balcony & Views! - Property Id: 282850



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!



FANTASTIC 1bed 1bath w/ hardwood floors, balcony and laundry in unit.

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include 24hr doorman, fitness center, business center and more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #26

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282850

Property Id 282850



(RLNE5791497)