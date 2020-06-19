All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

549 N Mcclurg Ct

549 N McClurg Ct · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1677 · Avail. now

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
doorman
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
SPACIOUS 1 bed apt in Streeterville - Property Id: 270211

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

SPACIOUS apartment w/ open kitchen, huge closet space and cable ready.

Amenities include 24hr doorman, outdoor pool, fitness center and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #27
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270211
Property Id 270211

(RLNE5741029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have any available units?
549 N Mcclurg Ct has a unit available for $1,677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have?
Some of 549 N Mcclurg Ct's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 N Mcclurg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
549 N Mcclurg Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 N Mcclurg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 N Mcclurg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct offer parking?
No, 549 N Mcclurg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 N Mcclurg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have a pool?
Yes, 549 N Mcclurg Ct has a pool.
Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have accessible units?
No, 549 N Mcclurg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 549 N Mcclurg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 N Mcclurg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
